Wings of Seduction has launched a large-scale free update, introducing more variations to weapons, adjustments to gameplay pacing, and new endgame challenges. This update has undergone several months of meticulous refinement and multiple rounds of closed testing, aiming to deliver a deeper and more flexible tactical experience for players.

Since its launch in July 2024, Wings of Seduction has sold over 60,000 copies worldwide. The development team has continuously rolled out balance patches and content expansions and added macOS support in March 2025. This update is completely free, as a token of gratitude to all our loyal fans.

In addition, to coincide with this update, HideGames has launched a two-week sale, inviting more captains to experience the new evolution of Wings of Seduction.

Complete Weapon System Upgrade

All weapons now have new branching upgrade paths, adding a total of 15 brand-new weapon branches for players to experience.

These new branches will only unlock after fully leveling and clearing any stage with the two initial branch weapons.

The weapon selection screen now features a "View Details" function, allowing players to review each weapon and its branch descriptions in detail.

Endless Mode

After completing the main game, players will be prompted whether to enter Endless Mode. If they agree, Endless Mode will begin. Endless Mode features its own leaderboard, where captains are invited to challenge for the longest survival time.

Some players may worry that entering Endless Mode might cancel stage rewards. Rest assured, the game will automatically settle stage rewards and leaderboard rankings before transitioning into Endless Mode, and all gold will be immediately awarded.

Endless Mode requires completing all stages on Normal difficulty.

Difficulty Adjustments

Added a new difficulty level, "Hellfire," which matches the original strength of "Master."

The original "Master" difficulty has been adjusted downward to create a smoother difficulty progression.

Skill and Talent Adjustments

New Talents

Lewd：Clothing Break Requirement -50%, gain 1 mod upon full clothing destruction

Antibody：Immune to Giant Self-Destruct and Black Hole enemies. Enemy ranged damage -30%

Talent Rebalancing

Combat Genius：Kill 2000 enemies to gain 1 mod. For every 1 mods gained, DMG +1%

Pressure Resistance：For every 30 enemies on screen, DMG +10%

Madness：When weakspot is destroyed, deal 600 DMG to all enemies and gain +3% DMG

Lucky Star：You gain chance to dodge, every 10% Luck increases your chances by +5%

Impulse：After dashing, gain DMG, Range, Duration, and Movement SPD +40% for 2s

Cat Lover：All hit sound effects become cat meows. Gold drop amount x 3

Skill Rebalancing

Power Overwhelming!：Using Annihilator grants +1% DMG (Max 40%)

Charge Attack：Using Annihilator grants +2% Crit DMG (Max 80%)

Annihilator Guard：Using Annihilator grants +1% DMG Reduction (Max 40%)

Storage Device：Annihilator max charge +1, each charge increases Annihilator DMG +5%

Energy Collector：Energy accumulation speed +30%, each charge increases Annihilator DMG +5%

Energy Eruption：Using Annihilator grants +1% Attack SPD (Max 40%)

Engine Adjustment：Dash distance +30%, Dash accumulation limit +1

Repair Kit Enhancement：Increases healing effect of Repair Boxes by +100%, Elite enemies always drop [Repair Box]

Enhanced Battery：Increases Energy gained from Batteries by +100%, Elite enemies always drop [Battery]

Energy Offset：Using Annihilator grants +0.5% Chance to avoid damage (Max 20%)

Energy Dynamics：Using Annihilator grants +1% Movement SPD (Max 40%)

Second Outfit for All Characters

A complete visual upgrade — second outfits not only affect character portraits and intimacy interactions but can also be equipped during aerial combat.

Message from the Developer

I have always been deeply grateful to every player who has chosen to play and support Wings of Seduction.

Thanks to all of you, I have been able to make it this far, and I sincerely hope to continue providing new content to repay your companionship and support.

These updates do not mean that the original version was lacking; rather, they represent my wish to reinvest part of the game's revenue into enriching Wings of Seduction, allowing players to enjoy an even more satisfying experience.

Moving forward, the update pace will slow down a bit.

Some players might recall that I previously mentioned a new character — the artwork has been completed, but currently, I am unable to continue producing the remaining content.

If I do not start developing my next project soon, I may no longer be able to sustain my independent development efforts.

This does not mean updates for Wings of Seduction will cease entirely; however, the current revenue situation can no longer support me focusing on this title alone for the long term.

I will be shifting more of my efforts toward new game development, and naturally, the update cycle for Wings of Seduction will slow down accordingly.

Thank you all for your continued support and understanding.

In the future — whether it be in Wings of Seduction or in new adventures — I hope we can continue this journey together.

