This update started with an endless mode in mind but once again I couldn't tackle that without risking to mess with the whole game. If I'm going to try that again I'm pretty sure I'll do it with a spin-off/sequel-lite

So, the next best thing was to optimize the difficulty curve, increase a bit the average run time and... restore the old missiles system. The new system made things extra hard for some players, forcing them to use guns, took me some time off from the game (and a bunch of negative reviews) to realize that mistake

Talking about reviews, if you're enjoying the game and have some time to spare, please consider giving it a review 🙏

That's it, changelog below 🫡

Restored Missile System

No more need to kill enemies with guns to refill missiles: every 60 seconds you'll get a missile drop, or less, if you have 'Premium' upgrades

Restored the 'Premium+' upgrade so you can go for a missile-ish build

Operations & Enemies

'First Strike' and 'Endgame' are now both daily operations (with daily seed): for easy and hard difficulty

'Hostile Territory' is dedicated to random runs and now has a permanent board: difficulty sits in the middle with a new 'adaptive' difficulty

Sky Towers and Heavy Turrets will shoot only when you are facing them

Elites turn rate decreased a bit

Others