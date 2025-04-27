Changes
-
Fixed bug with BlobFist slowly traveling away over time (hopefully solved)
-
Modified Blobfist to deal damage to multiple units if a punch would hit multiple enemies
-
Reduced BlobFist Base damage from 6 to 4 to account for the changed behaviour.
-
Modified UI to fit with widescreen resolutions.
-
Removed Tank enemy (will still be in final game)
-
Infinite scaling will start after wave 15 (only for the demo)
-
Modified Shield upgrade damage block value from 1 to 0.5
-
Tier 2 shild now have 1.5 base block instead of 2
-
Shield improvements damage block decreased from 1 to 0.5
-
tier 3 shield improvement now provided 1.5 damage block.
