Changes

Fixed bug with BlobFist slowly traveling away over time (hopefully solved)

Modified Blobfist to deal damage to multiple units if a punch would hit multiple enemies

Reduced BlobFist Base damage from 6 to 4 to account for the changed behaviour.

Modified UI to fit with widescreen resolutions.

Removed Tank enemy (will still be in final game)

Infinite scaling will start after wave 15 (only for the demo)

Modified Shield upgrade damage block value from 1 to 0.5

Tier 2 shild now have 1.5 base block instead of 2

Shield improvements damage block decreased from 1 to 0.5