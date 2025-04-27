 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18255998 Edited 27 April 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Fixed bug with BlobFist slowly traveling away over time (hopefully solved)

  • Modified Blobfist to deal damage to multiple units if a punch would hit multiple enemies

  • Reduced BlobFist Base damage from 6 to 4 to account for the changed behaviour.

  • Modified UI to fit with widescreen resolutions.

  • Removed Tank enemy (will still be in final game)

  • Infinite scaling will start after wave 15 (only for the demo)

  • Modified Shield upgrade damage block value from 1 to 0.5

  • Tier 2 shild now have 1.5 base block instead of 2

  • Shield improvements damage block decreased from 1 to 0.5

  • tier 3 shield improvement now provided 1.5 damage block.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3519581
  Loading history…
