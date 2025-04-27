--- Bug fixes ---

at level 10 and at the boss level: the hint to use a hook displayed a bind for movement

fixed the behavior of Music Hub in the main menu

fixed a bug where the player became very small

improved suction to the doors

the hook icon was not displayed

throwing a knife into nowhere now works correctly

fixed an issue where a hit goes through, but bouncing off an enemy doesn't work

Bots don't go through walls anymore

Bots no longer shoot through walls

If you open the speedrans in the main menu of the game, and then click the "more details" button, and press "esc", the previous speedrans page will close, but the details about the speedrans will remain and to close them you need to click on the cross.

redesigned the speedrunner timer interface: