--- Bug fixes ---
at level 10 and at the boss level: the hint to use a hook displayed a bind for movement
fixed the behavior of Music Hub in the main menu
fixed a bug where the player became very small
improved suction to the doors
the hook icon was not displayed
throwing a knife into nowhere now works correctly
fixed an issue where a hit goes through, but bouncing off an enemy doesn't work
Bots don't go through walls anymore
Bots no longer shoot through walls
If you open the speedrans in the main menu of the game, and then click the "more details" button, and press "esc", the previous speedrans page will close, but the details about the speedrans will remain and to close them you need to click on the cross.
redesigned the speedrunner timer interface:
- added a version of the game.
- The counter now counts deaths for the entire race, not just for the current level.
--- New features ---
Added useless input lag compensation setting
Changed files in this update