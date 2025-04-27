Optimization & Improvements

Hey everyone!

We have been working hard under the hood to make the game faster, smoother and ready for the future.

We rewritten some parts of the game for better adaptation to the upcoming gameplay changes.

Upgraded to Unity 6

We moved the game to Unity 6 for better performance, stability and access to the latest features.

GPU Occlusion Culling

Enabling this feature improved FPS for players with older gpus.

GPU Skinning

Character animations are now handled by the GPU reducing CPU load and making things run smoother even with lots of characters on screen.

DirectX 12 Support

Undead City now using DirectX 12 for improved multithreaded rendering. This helps the game to take advantage of modern CPUs and GPUs by splitting up graphics tasks.

These changes should give you a noticeable performance boost and prepare the game for future content and updates.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Limb Dismemberment

Blow off limbs. Zombies now react more dynamically to where you hit them.

Wound Marks on Hit

Weapons now leave visible damage on zombies where you hit them.

Facial Animations

Zombies now has new facial animations.