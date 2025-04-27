 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Major 27 April 2025 Build 18255927 Edited 27 April 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Major Update Highlights

👾Gameplay Loop & Progression:

  • Completed the core gameplay loop.

  • Introduced early-stage progression systems, including:

  • Shops offering perks that persist across lobbies.

  • Experience points (XP), levels, and in-game currency.

  • Unlockable skins and more.​

🧠 AI & 🌀Procedural Generation:

  • Overhauled AI for more dynamic and challenging encounters.

  • Implemented fully procedural dungeon generation with optimized loading times.​

🎮 Systems & Features:

  • Added objectives and notes systems to enrich gameplay.

  • Developed a fully functional inventory system.

  • Improved network replication for smoother multiplayer experiences.

  • Introduced a comprehensive settings menu.

  • Optimized performance and animations.

  • Added new enemy types to diversify challenges.​

🔧 Currently in Development

We're continually working to improve and expand the game. Here's what's in the pipeline:

  • Enhancing monster audio, including footsteps and idle sounds.

  • Revamping the lobby for better user experience.

  • Finalizing the shop and progression systems.

  • Upgrading the overall gameplay loop.

  • Expanding dungeon variety with more rooms and corridors.

💬 Join the Conversation

We value your feedback and would love to hear your thoughts on the latest updates. Join our community discussions and let us know what you think!​

Join the Discussion

Thank you once again for your incredible support. We're excited about the journey ahead and can't wait to share more with you soon!​

Stay tuned,
Steve

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2372371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link