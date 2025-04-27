🛠️ Major Update Highlights

👾Gameplay Loop & Progression:

Completed the core gameplay loop.

Introduced early-stage progression systems, including:

Shops offering perks that persist across lobbies.

Experience points (XP), levels, and in-game currency.

Unlockable skins and more.​

🧠 AI & 🌀Procedural Generation:

Overhauled AI for more dynamic and challenging encounters.

Implemented fully procedural dungeon generation with optimized loading times.​

🎮 Systems & Features:

Added objectives and notes systems to enrich gameplay.

Developed a fully functional inventory system.

Improved network replication for smoother multiplayer experiences.

Introduced a comprehensive settings menu.

Optimized performance and animations.

Added new enemy types to diversify challenges.​

🔧 Currently in Development

We're continually working to improve and expand the game. Here's what's in the pipeline:

Enhancing monster audio, including footsteps and idle sounds.

Revamping the lobby for better user experience.

Finalizing the shop and progression systems.

Upgrading the overall gameplay loop.

Expanding dungeon variety with more rooms and corridors.

💬 Join the Conversation

We value your feedback and would love to hear your thoughts on the latest updates.

Thank you once again for your incredible support. We're excited about the journey ahead and can't wait to share more with you soon!​

Stay tuned,

Steve