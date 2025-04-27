Fixed the bug preventing one type of Cloth Fragment from ever dropping when dismantling gear.

Fixed the bug causing Situation-related NPCs to get stuck near the edge of settlements.

Removed the exploit that allowed duplication of Ancient Coins by merging purses.

Fixed the rare crash caused by leaving the Prologue’s Chapel.

Fixed the ammunition stacking bug affecting quivers.

Fixed the Lone Farmstead awarding double experience when discovered.

Fixed the Fair NPCs using incorrect dialogue lines while in Denbrie.