-
Fixed the bug preventing one type of Cloth Fragment from ever dropping when dismantling gear.
-
Fixed the bug causing Situation-related NPCs to get stuck near the edge of settlements.
-
Removed the exploit that allowed duplication of Ancient Coins by merging purses.
-
Fixed the rare crash caused by leaving the Prologue’s Chapel.
-
Fixed the ammunition stacking bug affecting quivers.
-
Fixed the Lone Farmstead awarding double experience when discovered.
-
Fixed the Fair NPCs using incorrect dialogue lines while in Denbrie.
-
Fixed one of the steppe bridges being incorrectly marked as a Point of Interest.
Hotfix 0.9.2.13 - Changelog
