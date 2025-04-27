 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18255841 Edited 27 April 2025 – 13:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed the bug preventing one type of Cloth Fragment from ever dropping when dismantling gear.

  • Fixed the bug causing Situation-related NPCs to get stuck near the edge of settlements.

  • Removed the exploit that allowed duplication of Ancient Coins by merging purses.

  • Fixed the rare crash caused by leaving the Prologue’s Chapel.

  • Fixed the ammunition stacking bug affecting quivers.

  • Fixed the Lone Farmstead awarding double experience when discovered.

  • Fixed the Fair NPCs using incorrect dialogue lines while in Denbrie.

  • Fixed one of the steppe bridges being incorrectly marked as a Point of Interest.

