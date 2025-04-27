 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18255818 Edited 27 April 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimizations and Bug Fixes

  • Optimized the release logic and performance of Susanoo's moves in Advanced Transcendence difficulty;

  • Fixed an issue where Susanoo's move might not defeat players correctly in Advanced Transcendence difficulty;

  • Fixed an issue that caused skipping levels in multiplayer after releasing certain Tactics;

  • Fixed an issue where the strategy [Skill Shadow Mark] might not trigger correctly;

  • Fixed an issue with abnormal upgrade values for Toxin bubble-related Tactics.

Changed files in this update

