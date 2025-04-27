Optimizations and Bug Fixes
-
Optimized the release logic and performance of Susanoo's moves in Advanced Transcendence difficulty;
-
Fixed an issue where Susanoo's move might not defeat players correctly in Advanced Transcendence difficulty;
-
Fixed an issue that caused skipping levels in multiplayer after releasing certain Tactics;
-
Fixed an issue where the strategy [Skill Shadow Mark] might not trigger correctly;
-
Fixed an issue with abnormal upgrade values for Toxin bubble-related Tactics.
Changed files in this update