[Feature Changes]

Neutral votes are no longer counted as "No" votes.

Voting results are now judged only as "Yes" or "No".

Citizen Vote Score Distribution Adjustments

During voting, scores are distributed according to the flow: Yes, No, and Neutral votes.

When the liar is correctly identified:

Yes: +1 point

Neutral / No: 0 points

When the liar is not identified:

Yes: -1 point

Neutral / No: 0 points