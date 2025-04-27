Hello captains! We have a new playtest build with some big updates on the hook for ya.
New features
-
Save games! Not the most exciting feature but something that has taken a lot of effort to get in. You can now open the pause menu when not in the tutorial or combat to save the game. The game is also saved when entering and leaving a harbour.
-
A new Rift has been spotted out at sea! This one is still in development but we would like your feedback on what we have made so far. We are quite excited to hear what you think.
-
New starting ship: The glass cannon Tarpon
-
Rumours now have their own page in the journal
-
Streamlined creating your captain
-
More things to take with you in the life boat when starting a new run
-
You can now name your ship when starting a new run
-
More narrative content
-
More sound effects
-
More crew traits
-
More Auxiliary Equipment with a wider range of effects
-
Traits and Auxiliary Equipment now impact challenge difficulty
-
Crew responding to one of their crew mates dying or being marooned
Bug fixes
- Captain no longer leaves because of low mood. Thanks for reporting it @Rasmus and @copakindred!
Known issues
-
Crew for hire gets shuffled if exiting the Inn, even though you have bought them drinks
-
Occasionally monsters fly in the tutorial
-
Log entries do not not get saved
Unknown issues?
- Probably a lot of fun bugs with save games we haven’t found yet. Do jump on our Discord and tell us if you find any :D
Looking forward to hear what you think!
- Skipper Alex
