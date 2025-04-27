Hello captains! We have a new playtest build with some big updates on the hook for ya.

Save games! Not the most exciting feature but something that has taken a lot of effort to get in. You can now open the pause menu when not in the tutorial or combat to save the game. The game is also saved when entering and leaving a harbour.

A new Rift has been spotted out at sea! This one is still in development but we would like your feedback on what we have made so far. We are quite excited to hear what you think.

New starting ship: The glass cannon Tarpon

Rumours now have their own page in the journal

Streamlined creating your captain

More things to take with you in the life boat when starting a new run

You can now name your ship when starting a new run

More narrative content

More sound effects

More crew traits

More Auxiliary Equipment with a wider range of effects

Traits and Auxiliary Equipment now impact challenge difficulty