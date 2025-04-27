Update content:
- Added online rewards, you can get (1 resource box, 50 5-star general fragments, 20 ingots) every day, double the monthly card
- Added the function of resizing the game screen
- Added event: pursuit, a total of 10 types of legion forces will appear after the conditions are met (testing phase, only open to some players)
- Added 100 steam achievements
- Added the list of generals in the BOSS battle lineup and ordinary battle lineup in each campaign
- Added the training ground to lock level 0
- Added the welfare code that supports the available network version
- Fixed known bugs (purple equipment attributes are wrong, mounts have no speed, ingot redemption content is not refreshed, etc.)
Changed files in this update