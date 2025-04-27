 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18255716 Edited 27 April 2025 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update content:

  1. Added online rewards, you can get (1 resource box, 50 5-star general fragments, 20 ingots) every day, double the monthly card
  2. Added the function of resizing the game screen
  3. Added event: pursuit, a total of 10 types of legion forces will appear after the conditions are met (testing phase, only open to some players)
  4. Added 100 steam achievements
  5. Added the list of generals in the BOSS battle lineup and ordinary battle lineup in each campaign
  6. Added the training ground to lock level 0
  7. Added the welfare code that supports the available network version
  8. Fixed known bugs (purple equipment attributes are wrong, mounts have no speed, ingot redemption content is not refreshed, etc.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2946281
