Bug Fixes
-
Task description errors
-
Incorrect pricing configuration for advanced bullets
-
Incorrect pricing configuration for associated items
-
Item duplication
-
Items purchased in the store but not claimed disappear after entering and exiting a match
-
When switching hideout floors while closing eyes during match loading, all player equipment disappears upon entering the game
-
Rapidly placing items in the backpack causes items to be placed outside the backpack
-
If the safe container is taken out and not stored back, the safe container will disappear
-
Air wall blocking entry after opening the airdrop door
-
In Resort lighthouse, picking up items causes the player to fall through the ground
-
Incorrect description for the suture kit on scavs
-
Double doors in Dam locked room
Map and Environment Fixes
-
Hospital locked room cannot be entered by jumping and climbing from outside
-
The westernmost city area cannot allow access to the 3rd floor
-
Entering the hospital emergency department main entrance, the second-floor left restroom stall can trap players
-
The bank tunnel connecting to the vault has a spot that traps players
-
The hotel second-floor staircase can trap players if walking close to the wall
-
Across the road from the Golden Resort Hotel, there’s a small newspaper stand that traps players when approaching, with no exit
-
Window shards are overly bright
-
Complex collision on merged flowerbeds can trap feet
-
Missing collision on the circular sign in the bank lobby
-
Added collision to the bank restroom toilet
Changed files in this update