Bug Fixes

Task description errors

Incorrect pricing configuration for advanced bullets

Incorrect pricing configuration for associated items

Item duplication

Items purchased in the store but not claimed disappear after entering and exiting a match

When switching hideout floors while closing eyes during match loading, all player equipment disappears upon entering the game

Rapidly placing items in the backpack causes items to be placed outside the backpack

If the safe container is taken out and not stored back, the safe container will disappear

Air wall blocking entry after opening the airdrop door

In Resort lighthouse, picking up items causes the player to fall through the ground

Incorrect description for the suture kit on scavs