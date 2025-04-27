 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18255669 Edited 27 April 2025 – 13:13:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug Fixes

  • Task description errors

  • Incorrect pricing configuration for advanced bullets

  • Incorrect pricing configuration for associated items

  • Item duplication

  • Items purchased in the store but not claimed disappear after entering and exiting a match

  • When switching hideout floors while closing eyes during match loading, all player equipment disappears upon entering the game

  • Rapidly placing items in the backpack causes items to be placed outside the backpack

  • If the safe container is taken out and not stored back, the safe container will disappear

  • Air wall blocking entry after opening the airdrop door

  • In Resort lighthouse, picking up items causes the player to fall through the ground

  • Incorrect description for the suture kit on scavs

  • Double doors in Dam locked room

Map and Environment Fixes

  • Hospital locked room cannot be entered by jumping and climbing from outside

  • The westernmost city area cannot allow access to the 3rd floor

  • Entering the hospital emergency department main entrance, the second-floor left restroom stall can trap players

  • The bank tunnel connecting to the vault has a spot that traps players

  • The hotel second-floor staircase can trap players if walking close to the wall

  • Across the road from the Golden Resort Hotel, there’s a small newspaper stand that traps players when approaching, with no exit

  • Window shards are overly bright

  • Complex collision on merged flowerbeds can trap feet

  • Missing collision on the circular sign in the bank lobby

  • Added collision to the bank restroom toilet

