27 April 2025 Build 18255608
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed: food sources not being generated near and on starting cells

  • Changed: archers prioritize targets based on unit types, focusing enemy archers first

  • Changed: Large amount of enemies spawn in waves now

  • Minor bugs and issues fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Becastled Content Depot 1330461
