Fixed: food sources not being generated near and on starting cells
Changed: archers prioritize targets based on unit types, focusing enemy archers first
Changed: Large amount of enemies spawn in waves now
Minor bugs and issues fixed
Patch 0.9036
Update notes via Steam Community
