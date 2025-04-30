Here are the additions in this update:
Gameplay Updates:
-
Fallen units will no longer appear in the party; if the entire player party is defeated, it now results in game over.
-
Players can now flee from battle, but doing so will cost gold and a portion of HP. If gold is insufficient, more HP will be lost.
-
Villages now allow players to store resources and gold.
-
Stamina regeneration during battle has been removed. Players can now recover both HP and stamina by gathering and consuming food.
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where character portraits displayed inconsistently in the party status screen between the world map and team management scenes.
-
Fixed an issue where buildings in the player's camp could not be constructed or upgraded.
-
Fixed abnormal tooltip display in some UI elements.
Changed files in this update