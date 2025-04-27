- Made some changes to the level loading code to try to fix a rare bug that makes the global illumination not load correctly in some computers and only some times, making the levels appear very dark, not properly illuminated when that occurs (and just reloading the level would often fix it). This bug has been haunting me for a long time, was never able to reproduce it but kept seeing it rarely but from time to time in videos. I thought I had found a fix in version 1.3 based on some info I found, from developers describing similar issues, but I saw a video yesterday of it happening in version 1.3.4 so I've made some changes again to tweak a bit my old solution that I'm hoping will fix it (it at least fixes some strange errors that I found in the logs that seemed related to the global illumination and pointed me to change the moment I make a call to recalculate the illumination during the load that is the base of the fix, so at least it did something). Let me know if that's not the case and it still happens to you :(
- Fixed 100% best scores from a version 1.2 save being replaced with lower scores in version 1.3 when a level that now has more objectives was completed with a lower score with the new version (you then had to complete it at least once again with a 100% score with the new version to get it back). The saves store your best number of objectives completed and the maximum number that can be completed, so if you previously had a 100% in the save (your best was equal to the maximum) and didn't complete all the objectives this time, when the save was updated the maximum number of objectives was being updated with the new value, which is now higher, and when your old best number was being compared to the updated maximum it no longer was considered a 100%. Now I previously check if the maximum has changed, which will mean it was saved with version 1.2, and if the best is equal to the stored maximum I assign the new maximum to both and the 100% should be respected. Sorry if you experienced this, I didn't think about it soon enough to have fixed it before I released version 1.3.
Patch 1.3.5
Update notes via Steam Community
