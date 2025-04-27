New Content Update
New Faction – US Army
- All Grand Battlefield maps now support the US Army faction! Players can freely choose to fight as the US Army.
New Weapons and Equipment
18 new US light weapons, 15 vehicles, 7 heavy equipment, and 2 ground-attack aircraft.
2 new ground-attack aircraft for the Soviet Army.
2 new ground-attack aircraft and 1 new vehicle for the German Army.
New Weapon Mechanics
Convertible vehicles added: These vehicles have greater firepower and mobility but feature weaker armor, making them more vulnerable to HE and incendiary damage.
Controllable ground-attack aircraft: After purchase in Grand Battlefield mode, you can personally pilot these aircraft to devastate ground targets. Currently, ground-attack planes are only available as support rewards, have limited ammo, and cannot be countered by enemies. In campaign mode, attack aircraft remain AI-controlled and cannot be piloted by players.
Shotgun category added: Now available as a late-game primary weapon for US assault troops, offering powerful close-range firepower.
Mode Updates
All Grand Battlefield modes now support custom battles with selectable factions and equipment levels, as well as standard historical battles.
Grand Battlefield mode has been reworked and optimized for a better experience.
Infantry mode has been completely overhauled and expanded into a breakthrough mode with selectable attacker/defender roles:
Attackers must break through the defenders’ lines before running out of reinforcements.
Defenders must hold each line and prevent attackers from breaching the final defense.
Armor mode AI optimized for more mobile and group tactics.
Maps
Two brand new maps added to Grand Battlefield mode, set during US operations in Western Europe.
Three old Grand Battlefield maps have been reworked for a more unique combat experience.
Additional map details optimized.
UI Updates
Main menu visuals fully upgraded with a dynamic, interactive interface.
Campaign mode fully adapted to the new UI.
Grand Battlefield shop interface further optimized.
Overall UI style is now fresher and more modern.
Miscellaneous Optimizations
Weather system fully upgraded, with new, more layered weather effects.
Grand Battlefield values adjusted; challenge entries are now more difficult for increased challenge.
Improved combat feedback in Grand Battlefield, with added effects for kills, currency gains, and more.
Camera rendering optimized to improve visuals while reducing GPU usage by about 30%.
Combat logic algorithms optimized, reducing CPU usage by about 5–8%.
Weather will now randomly change when restarting a level.
Graphics performance optimized for a good experience even at low settings.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the training camp could become stuck.
Fixed some UI display errors in campaign mode.
Fixed an issue where heavy weapon gunners could drift.
Fixed an issue where reconnaissance aircraft support failed in campaign mode.
Fixed rare cases where perks and challenges did not activate or worked abnormally.
