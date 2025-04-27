Convertible vehicles added: These vehicles have greater firepower and mobility but feature weaker armor, making them more vulnerable to HE and incendiary damage.

Controllable ground-attack aircraft: After purchase in Grand Battlefield mode, you can personally pilot these aircraft to devastate ground targets. Currently, ground-attack planes are only available as support rewards, have limited ammo, and cannot be countered by enemies. In campaign mode, attack aircraft remain AI-controlled and cannot be piloted by players.