Major 27 April 2025 Build 18255376 Edited 27 April 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content Update

New Faction – US Army

  • All Grand Battlefield maps now support the US Army faction! Players can freely choose to fight as the US Army.

New Weapons and Equipment

  • 18 new US light weapons, 15 vehicles, 7 heavy equipment, and 2 ground-attack aircraft.

  • 2 new ground-attack aircraft for the Soviet Army.

  • 2 new ground-attack aircraft and 1 new vehicle for the German Army.

New Weapon Mechanics

  • Convertible vehicles added: These vehicles have greater firepower and mobility but feature weaker armor, making them more vulnerable to HE and incendiary damage.

  • Controllable ground-attack aircraft: After purchase in Grand Battlefield mode, you can personally pilot these aircraft to devastate ground targets. Currently, ground-attack planes are only available as support rewards, have limited ammo, and cannot be countered by enemies. In campaign mode, attack aircraft remain AI-controlled and cannot be piloted by players.

  • Shotgun category added: Now available as a late-game primary weapon for US assault troops, offering powerful close-range firepower.

Mode Updates

  • All Grand Battlefield modes now support custom battles with selectable factions and equipment levels, as well as standard historical battles.

  • Grand Battlefield mode has been reworked and optimized for a better experience.

  • Infantry mode has been completely overhauled and expanded into a breakthrough mode with selectable attacker/defender roles:

  • Attackers must break through the defenders’ lines before running out of reinforcements.

  • Defenders must hold each line and prevent attackers from breaching the final defense.

  • Armor mode AI optimized for more mobile and group tactics.

Maps

  • Two brand new maps added to Grand Battlefield mode, set during US operations in Western Europe.

  • Three old Grand Battlefield maps have been reworked for a more unique combat experience.

  • Additional map details optimized.

UI Updates

  • Main menu visuals fully upgraded with a dynamic, interactive interface.

  • Campaign mode fully adapted to the new UI.

  • Grand Battlefield shop interface further optimized.

  • Overall UI style is now fresher and more modern.

Miscellaneous Optimizations

  • Weather system fully upgraded, with new, more layered weather effects.

  • Grand Battlefield values adjusted; challenge entries are now more difficult for increased challenge.

  • Improved combat feedback in Grand Battlefield, with added effects for kills, currency gains, and more.

  • Camera rendering optimized to improve visuals while reducing GPU usage by about 30%.

  • Combat logic algorithms optimized, reducing CPU usage by about 5–8%.

  • Weather will now randomly change when restarting a level.

  • Graphics performance optimized for a good experience even at low settings.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the training camp could become stuck.

  • Fixed some UI display errors in campaign mode.

  • Fixed an issue where heavy weapon gunners could drift.

  • Fixed an issue where reconnaissance aircraft support failed in campaign mode.

  • Fixed rare cases where perks and challenges did not activate or worked abnormally.

