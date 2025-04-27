OK， folks, over the weekend, we have had a very heated debate over all those dramas.

In case you missed it, here are the links to previous events:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1519140/view/507326880609730897

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1519140/view/507326880609730962

In short, here is a summary:



The action of Nexus is very disrespectful, ignoring the culture, traditions, laws, and regulations of China.

Thus, in this matter, I support my fellow Chinese developers.

However, the situation then escalated among our players.

Some consider that Steam may do the same, as they found that Steam is censoring those previous announcements and developer diaries that mention this event. I can confirm that those events' visibility got stuck in an infinite pending state on Steam's side. I am contacting their support personnel to investigate the issue.

Meanwhile, I don't think such an event should be used as a casus belli to remove our game's current existing LGBT content, as some of you suggested. I am still maintaining my "live and let live" policy. Most of our pro-LGBT players are not those LGBT extremists who want to murder everyone who uses "males' and "females."

Thus, I am calling a cease-fire among your factions.

Pro-LGBT faction gets:

All existing LGBT content remains. No persecution. No purge. No threats to call the police or other ridiculous things suggested by some members of the Anti-LGBT faction.

Anti-LGBT faction gets:

My support is to have a mod created by one of their members that reverts the game's gender option from 6 back to 2. Also, no persecution. No purge. No threats to call the police or other ridiculous things suggested by some members of the Pro-LGBT faction.

Certainly, some people are still not happy. Some people still don't see eye to eye with others. But this is a big, diverse community. You can block them, you can ignore them. But you are not going to suggest something like banning them or starting a genocide. Banning is only used against the enemies of NEOLITHIA.

I have been very patient in solving this issue. Don't push it, comrades.

好吧，各位同学，周末已经发生了很多很激情的关于那些欢乐的事情的讨论了。

如果你错过了，这是前情提要。

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1519140/view/507326880609730897

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1519140/view/507326880609730962

总结一下：



世界上著名的Mod网站Nexus因为给上古卷轴4黯灭重制版做汉化Mod的同学们使用了【男性】和【女性】就BAN掉了他们和他们的Mod。

我认为Nexus的行为是傲慢无礼并且极度缺乏对于中国Mod开发人员的尊重，无视中国法律法规文化传统的行为。所以，这件事上，我是全面支持Mod开发者的。

不过呢，这件事随后在我们的玩家中也发生了进一步的升级。

毕竟，我们中有人发现了，凡是提到这件事的游戏公告，都被Steam降低了流量。我能确认的是，Steam现在依然卡着对公告显示在游戏库中的审查。 因此，引发了大家对于Steam是否有同样的问题的顾虑。目前，我正在和Steam客服联络调查这件事。

与此同时，我认为不应将此类事件某些同学建议的移除游戏中LGBT内容的理由，我依然保持Live and Let Live的政策。我们这里的大多数支持LGBT的玩家并不是那些想要谋杀所有使用“男性”和“女性”称呼的LGBT极端分子。

因此，你们应该先消停一下。

支持LGBT的同学们获得：

所有现有LGBT内容保留。不受迫害。不被清除。没有威胁报警或反LGBT派别某些成员提出的其他荒谬建议。

反对LGBT的同学们获得：

我支持由他们的一名成员创建一个Mod，将游戏的性别选项从6个恢复到2个。同样，不受迫害。不被清除。没有威胁报警或支持LGBT派别某些成员提出的其他荒谬建议。

当然，有些人仍然不满意。有些人依然对于另外一些人不爽。但这是一个庞大且多元的社区。你可以屏蔽他们，你可以无视他们。但你不能提议BAN掉他们或对他们来一次种族屠杀。BAN只针对NEOLITHIA的敌人使用。

我一直在非常耐心地解决这个问题。不要滥用，同志们。

OK， now for today's update:

接下来，是今天的更新内容：



20250427

English

##########Content################

[Localization]Restored the localization keys for "Male" and "Female" that were removed when we expanded the gender options to 6.

[Localization]In Chinese localizations, "创意工坊"(Workshop) is now specifically renamed to Steam Workshop to make it clearer, as we are going to support DEG Mods now, providing more choices for people to get mods.

[Menu]Various locations you can previously get mods from the Steam Workshop can now also lead you to DEG Mods.

[Menu]Various locations previously had the options of the "Steam Workshop" changed to "Get Mods," and then, you can choose which mod site you want to get mods from.

[Mod]The Scene_PassportMaker class is now better organized, allowing making gender related mods eaiser.

简体中文

##########Content################

【本地化】重新加入了本地化文本中的【男性】和【女性】用词，这些用词曾经在我们把游戏的性别扩展到6种时被移除了。

【本地化】中文文本的【创意工坊】现在被改名为了【Steam创意工坊】以便让内容更加明确。因为我们现在开始将会支持DEG Mods的Mod。

【菜单】各种此前你可以从Steam工坊获得Mod的地点，现在也可以把你带去DEG Mods。

【菜单】各种此前名为【Steam工坊】的选项，现在变成了【获得Mod】的选项。 随后，你可以进一步选择从哪里获得Mod。

【Mod】Scene_PassportMaker菜单的代码结构优化，让制作性别有关的Mods更加容易。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/7ffdfee0

https://pastelink.net/e06u9d83