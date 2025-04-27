Oh, this is different, huh?

You thought we’d let those zebras run for free forever?

The age of freebies is over. Welcome to the marketplace.

🛒 THE SHOP IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS!

Now you can buy and sell like a true merchant of illusion.

Zebras? Scratch tickets? Fingers sore from too much scratching?

We’ve got you covered. It’s all good stuff.

Zebras don’t spit out money directly anymore. You want profit? Go sell them. Time to work for it !

🧾 MISSIONS?

Now they hand out scratch tickets.

Scratch them, sell them — but whatever you do, just lose.

🏆 New achievements (or humiliations, depends on your point of view)

ALL IN – Sometimes you gotta lose everything at once to earn respect.

TILT – You shook it too hard, cousin.

Dumpster Diver – No poor shaming brother. Sometimes you gotta fall before you bounce.

🛠 FIXES – THE BARE MINIMUM

Switching tabs in the journal no longer freezes your destiny. And we capped it at 100 lines. Nobody wants your life story.

Wheel of Fortune: x2 now stacks. Twice the chance… to fool yourself.

Skipped missions are now logged. About time, right?

Wheel lighting adjusted. You see it better now? So do we.

You wanted something new?

We gave you better: the illusion that any of this will change your fate.