🌍 Localization Update
- All language translations are now complete, and the previous test version content has officially been implemented into the default branch!
⚡ Performance Optimization
- Game performance optimization! This should greatly reduce stuttering and lag! (Just so you know, behind this one simple sentence is an absolutely soul-crushing amount of work.)
⚔️ Difficulty Adjustment
- Small tweak to Multi Turret Advanced Difficulty 4: Random enemy spawns now have a cap, limited to around 4 to 8 enemies at a time.
🎨 Visual Fixes
-
The E-100's turret will now adjust its camo to match the hull color
-
Fixed a bug where ally's turrets displayed the wrong colors.
-
Fixed an issue where the "Disable universal camouflage" option in settings wasn't working properly.
✨ Tiny Fixes
-
The "One last Kiss" skill now properly works with multi-barrel guns!
-
Fixed the bug where tanks with glider wings could keep flying forever by firing backwards... This is ridiculous even for this game
> 💡 Jump into the game and check out all the changes~!
【Steam Points Shop items are added now!】
Come and try them! Feel free to share your opinions too~~
Changed files in this update