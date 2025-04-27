All language translations are now complete, and the previous test version content has officially been implemented into the default branch!

⚡ Performance Optimization

Game performance optimization! This should greatly reduce stuttering and lag! (Just so you know, behind this one simple sentence is an absolutely soul-crushing amount of work.)

⚔️ Difficulty Adjustment

Small tweak to Multi Turret Advanced Difficulty 4: Random enemy spawns now have a cap, limited to around 4 to 8 enemies at a time.

🎨 Visual Fixes

The E-100's turret will now adjust its camo to match the hull color

Fixed a bug where ally's turrets displayed the wrong colors.

Fixed an issue where the "Disable universal camouflage" option in settings wasn't working properly.

✨ Tiny Fixes

The "One last Kiss" skill now properly works with multi-barrel guns!

Fixed the bug where tanks with glider wings could keep flying forever by firing backwards... This is ridiculous even for this game

> 💡 Jump into the game and check out all the changes~!

【Steam Points Shop items are added now!】

Come and try them! Feel free to share your opinions too~~

https://store.steampowered.com/points/shop/app/1869270

