Changes and additions:

-increased sawn-off shotgun and double barrel shotgun swap time to from 0.4s to 0.75s

-sawn-off shotgun reload time from 1s to 1.2s

-sawn-off shotgun pellets 15 to 10

-sawn-off shotgun dmg from 3 to 4

-knife throw damage from 70 to 60

-recons can now place only 1 trap at a time

-added AA gun max projectile travel range

-increased AA shell explosion damage radius from 1500 to 1750

-AA shell explosion sound attenuation range decreased

-added toggle sprint option

-planes can now be repaired by flying low over friendly airfield on hosts as intended

-plane wreckage with smoke trail added

-increased shadow fade fraction so that dynamic shadows stay crisper for a further distance

Bug fixes:

-fixed planes exploding when exiting them even when they have a lot of HP left

-disabled AA gun auto destroy when not occupied for a while

-fixed a bug that caused front cam to remain active when dead preventing view on killer

-AI plane insane corkscrew glitch should be fixed

-AI planes should normally not fly endlessly upward anymore

-allied poison traps now appear green in UI as intended