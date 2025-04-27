Changes and additions:
-increased sawn-off shotgun and double barrel shotgun swap time to from 0.4s to 0.75s
-sawn-off shotgun reload time from 1s to 1.2s
-sawn-off shotgun pellets 15 to 10
-sawn-off shotgun dmg from 3 to 4
-knife throw damage from 70 to 60
-recons can now place only 1 trap at a time
-added AA gun max projectile travel range
-increased AA shell explosion damage radius from 1500 to 1750
-AA shell explosion sound attenuation range decreased
-added toggle sprint option
-planes can now be repaired by flying low over friendly airfield on hosts as intended
-plane wreckage with smoke trail added
-increased shadow fade fraction so that dynamic shadows stay crisper for a further distance
Bug fixes:
-fixed planes exploding when exiting them even when they have a lot of HP left
-disabled AA gun auto destroy when not occupied for a while
-fixed a bug that caused front cam to remain active when dead preventing view on killer
-AI plane insane corkscrew glitch should be fixed
-AI planes should normally not fly endlessly upward anymore
-allied poison traps now appear green in UI as intended
Changed files in this update