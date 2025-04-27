 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18255095 Edited 27 April 2025 – 09:59:50 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a small update ! More changes will be made in the future.

  • Typo and some Creek dialogues fixes.
  • Key binding for the movement is now possible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3656321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link