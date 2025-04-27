 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18255073 Edited 27 April 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

  • build menu: preview of which tiles a building will occupy and preview of attackable area of towers
  • english localization for building descriptions
  • german localization for building descriptions
  • german localization for the intro cutscene and new biome names
  • keyboard shortcuts for the build menu (number keys to select buildings, tab key to cycle through categories)

Bugfixes

  • smaller localization fixes
  • fixed some conflicts between the build menu and the target selection of the artilliery

Changed files in this update

Depot 3547091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link