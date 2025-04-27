Additions
- build menu: preview of which tiles a building will occupy and preview of attackable area of towers
- english localization for building descriptions
- german localization for building descriptions
- german localization for the intro cutscene and new biome names
- keyboard shortcuts for the build menu (number keys to select buildings, tab key to cycle through categories)
Bugfixes
- smaller localization fixes
- fixed some conflicts between the build menu and the target selection of the artilliery
Changed files in this update