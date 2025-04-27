(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ” Hello everyone

We are sorry that there were 2 bugs in the last version that may cause the character to get stuck and unable to continue the game.

Today we have found the cause of these two bugs and fixed them.

They are:

The first battle room in the castle area has a chance of a bug; The Queen of Thorns has a chance of a bug.

Next, we will add "windowed mode" to the game as soon as possible.

In addition, if you have any comments on "survivor mode", please leave us a message.

Thanks♪(･ω･)ﾉ