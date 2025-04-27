 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18255038 Edited 27 April 2025 – 09:59:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

(๑╹◡╹)ﾉ” Hello everyone

We are sorry that there were 2 bugs in the last version that may cause the character to get stuck and unable to continue the game.
Today we have found the cause of these two bugs and fixed them.

They are:

  1. The first battle room in the castle area has a chance of a bug;

  2. The Queen of Thorns has a chance of a bug.

Next, we will add "windowed mode" to the game as soon as possible.

In addition, if you have any comments on "survivor mode", please leave us a message.
Thanks♪(･ω･)ﾉ

Changed files in this update

Depot 3206201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link