27 April 2025 Build 18255035 Edited 27 April 2025 – 20:33:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where attachments on the AKM and Crossbow left on the wall in the room could sometimes disappear.
  • Fixed a bug where crossbow bolts could not damage destructible objects such as boards, locks, lamps, etc.
  • Fixed a bug where crossbow bolts could not finish off surrendered or heavily wounded bandits.
  • Fixed a bug where the dog could dig up nothing.
  • Fixed a bug with flickering of the new ammo cans inside the backpack.
  • Fixed a typo in the Tutorial.
  • Boars are now properly listed as enemies on the Forest location card.
  • Kim should now aim his underbarrel grenade launcher more accurately at long distances.

Depot 2609611
