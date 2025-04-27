- Fixed a bug where attachments on the AKM and Crossbow left on the wall in the room could sometimes disappear.
- Fixed a bug where crossbow bolts could not damage destructible objects such as boards, locks, lamps, etc.
- Fixed a bug where crossbow bolts could not finish off surrendered or heavily wounded bandits.
- Fixed a bug where the dog could dig up nothing.
- Fixed a bug with flickering of the new ammo cans inside the backpack.
- Fixed a typo in the Tutorial.
- Boars are now properly listed as enemies on the Forest location card.
- Kim should now aim his underbarrel grenade launcher more accurately at long distances.
0.5.1.1 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
