Build 1.07:
Changes:
- Achievements for wins will now trigger on clearing act 3 even if the player has the 3 keys to enter Act 4. You will gain the achievement on clearing act 3 immediately, if you clear act 4 then you will get the full win achievement there.
- Win Stats will increment on clearing act 3 even if the player has the 3 keys to enter Act 4.
Fixed Bugs:
- Sacrifice drawing cards outside of player turn
- Negator (aka shrink bug) will skip turn if intended target to teleport to has no empty cells around it.
- Achievements Enraged and Who is the horror now will no longer ignore Payload taking Damage.
- Occult Magnetism will no longer target enemies that are not possible to damage (Abyss Respite for example)
- Updated Evasion text to clarify it's effect
- Updated Severed ability text to clarify madness effect.
Changed files in this update