27 April 2025 Build 18255023 Edited 27 April 2025 – 09:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Build 1.07:

Changes:

  • Achievements for wins will now trigger on clearing act 3 even if the player has the 3 keys to enter Act 4. You will gain the achievement on clearing act 3 immediately, if you clear act 4 then you will get the full win achievement there.
  • Win Stats will increment on clearing act 3 even if the player has the 3 keys to enter Act 4.

Fixed Bugs:

  • Sacrifice drawing cards outside of player turn
  • Negator (aka shrink bug) will skip turn if intended target to teleport to has no empty cells around it.
  • Achievements Enraged and Who is the horror now will no longer ignore Payload taking Damage.
  • Occult Magnetism will no longer target enemies that are not possible to damage (Abyss Respite for example)
  • Updated Evasion text to clarify it's effect
  • Updated Severed ability text to clarify madness effect.

