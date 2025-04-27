 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18254988 Edited 27 April 2025 – 09:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Rollback (i.e. using mouse scrolling to rewind dialogue and game events) has been disabled as using this feature often break game code and causes crashes.
-Optional intro dialogue has been slightly adjusted.
-Falling unconscious after drinking too much should no longer crash the game.
-Characters now have their own sex cooldown timer instead of a shared one.
-Sigrid should now have her jogging outfit on when she asks you to come jog with her.
-The Inventory button should no longer stop working for no reason.
-Predators should no longer vore the player when they already have too many prey inside of them or if the player chose not to share a belly at game start.
-Euthalia should no longer be drinking while underwater.
-Bessie should no longer ask you if you want to come out when she has no intention of letting you out.
-Switching to a language that has yet to be translated no longer makes the Preferences menu go invisible.
-Minor fixes.
-Implemented parts of voraphile's Voracious patch (up to v2.45)
---Worked around the uninitialized 'likes' for the new NPC characters which caused a crash when "getting to know" them in conversation.
---Fixed the missing closing time detection for the places where the player character could meet and have a conversation with the new NPC characters.
---Fixed the missing closing_time_during_conversation function that would cause crash when speaking with a NPC character.
---Fixed the crash bug in check_character_schedules that could sometimes occur when loading a saved game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2478731
