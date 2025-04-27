 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18254974 Edited 27 April 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community





[Game]

  • Added sniper scope glint
  • Added new flashlight texture
  • Worked new loadout menu style (WiP)
  • Updated US M151 jeep model and texture
  • Updated US M35 truck model and texture
  • Added new weapons

[Weapons]

  • Added M14 to Assault class
  • Added M14E2 to Gunner class
  • Added M14E2 SOG to Assault class
  • Nerfed AVT-40 & SVT-40 damage from 44 to 41
  • Nerfed AVT-40 fire rate from 650 to 625 in full auto
  • Nerfed M14 series damage from 42 to 39
  • Nerfed M14 series fire rate from 650 to 625 in full auto

[Zombies]

General:

  • Player now uses fists when no other melee present
  • Fixed various bayonet related issues
  • Fixed only 1 player was able to call airstrike
  • Airstrike icon now turns red until wave is over
  • Players receive ammo for purchased weapons right away
  • Dropped weapons now remain until the next wave begins
  • Items that are dropped now have a white outline
  • Fixed players were able to push player away from mounted guns
  • Adjusted mounted guns accuracy
  • Fixed client crash presumably when dying while holding wrench
  • Fixed bug where player would lose all his money if he died during first wave
  • Fixed bug that Zombie Color was not displayed everywhere correctly
  • Fixed issue with players not being able to join, not seeing a loadout screen

NPCs:

  • Fixed Slasher was using wrong attack
  • Adjusted hitbox of Crow
  • Reduced health of Bloat
  • Zombies are now able to climb to certain places
  • Fixed server crash caused by dropped explosive charge from Kamikaze zombies

Shop:

  • Reduced cash received for Horde, Dog and Crow
  • Increased cash received for others
  • Reduced prices of grenades by 100 to 150
  • Increased price of molotov to 1025
  • Rocket Launcher deal the damage equivalent of a HE grenade
  • Grenade Launchers deal the damage equivalent of a FRAG grenade
  • Reduced weight of Mines from 2 to 1
  • Mines no longer use up grenade space
  • Added option to buy extra +3 props
  • Various price adjustments for weapons

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Military Conflict: Vietnam Depot Linux Depot 1012113
  • Loading history…
