[Game]
- Added sniper scope glint
- Added new flashlight texture
- Worked new loadout menu style (WiP)
- Updated US M151 jeep model and texture
- Updated US M35 truck model and texture
- Added new weapons
[Weapons]
- Added M14 to Assault class
- Added M14E2 to Gunner class
- Added M14E2 SOG to Assault class
- Nerfed AVT-40 & SVT-40 damage from 44 to 41
- Nerfed AVT-40 fire rate from 650 to 625 in full auto
- Nerfed M14 series damage from 42 to 39
- Nerfed M14 series fire rate from 650 to 625 in full auto
[Zombies]
General:
- Player now uses fists when no other melee present
- Fixed various bayonet related issues
- Fixed only 1 player was able to call airstrike
- Airstrike icon now turns red until wave is over
- Players receive ammo for purchased weapons right away
- Dropped weapons now remain until the next wave begins
- Items that are dropped now have a white outline
- Fixed players were able to push player away from mounted guns
- Adjusted mounted guns accuracy
- Fixed client crash presumably when dying while holding wrench
- Fixed bug where player would lose all his money if he died during first wave
- Fixed bug that Zombie Color was not displayed everywhere correctly
- Fixed issue with players not being able to join, not seeing a loadout screen
NPCs:
- Fixed Slasher was using wrong attack
- Adjusted hitbox of Crow
- Reduced health of Bloat
- Zombies are now able to climb to certain places
- Fixed server crash caused by dropped explosive charge from Kamikaze zombies
Shop:
- Reduced cash received for Horde, Dog and Crow
- Increased cash received for others
- Reduced prices of grenades by 100 to 150
- Increased price of molotov to 1025
- Rocket Launcher deal the damage equivalent of a HE grenade
- Grenade Launchers deal the damage equivalent of a FRAG grenade
- Reduced weight of Mines from 2 to 1
- Mines no longer use up grenade space
- Added option to buy extra +3 props
- Various price adjustments for weapons
Changed files in this update