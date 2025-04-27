 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18254880
The following changes have been implemented:

Additions
・FPS settings (default is set to 60fps)
・Size and rarity indicators added to the furniture mouse-over UI
・Added annotation regarding Continue on the pause screen

Bug Fixes
・Defeating an enemy with a CHAIN attack was not counting toward achievements
・Command type icons were not being reflected in furniture enhancement information
・Merchant’s bag display issue fixed
・Display issue with Hounimal’s third evolution stage resolved

Adjustments
・Adjusted placement of certain furniture items
・Adjusted position of some enemy death effects

