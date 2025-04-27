Hello friends, the day we've all been waiting for is finally here

🎉 Cats and Seek: Tokyo is out now! 🎉

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2925320/Cats_and_Seek_Tokyo/

Thank you so much for all your support and wishlists! Thanks to you, Cats and Seek: Tokyo made it into the Popular Upcoming list on Steam!

Just like the previous titles in the series, Cats and Seek: Tokyo is free to play with 1 level where you can search for 105 hidden cats. And yes, you can unlock all achievements in this free level!

If you're craving more cat-finding fun, there's also a DLC with 4 extra levels and 420 more cats waiting for you. Hopefully, it satisfies your cat-collecting cravings! ^^

So, what’s new in Cats and Seek: Tokyo?

We’ve added a brand-new feature called Rubber Stamp Collection, inspired by Eki stamps often found at Japanese train stations and tourist spots — a fun way to collect memories through stamps!

And a huge thank-you to our amazing community translators! because of your help, the cat descriptions in Cats and Seek: Tokyo are now available in 18 languages! We received over 120 volunteer sign-ups (so sorry we couldn’t include everyone XD some languages were completed really fast!)

Special thanks to everyone who contributed to the translations:

Nainula Zain Fairuz Syaakir Evasyshka FollowerTM Alifia Harmadi RongRong Skipi Cinthia TW OmnisChen Danda Bonnichiwa Escapegoat namenuma Chaengsuki Sarah V Khezef Masa Kei Cuscomayo Joepiler Cerimne Kemi MaaginenMage Dommy Nekona wycked Husaarek Fairybruu Leia Tortoise Biaspo IDKuwu w00ty ania Brendan Kitti Saki betsy Shurepwy Bisqts Patos Violencia Kurayami Pinguin Isoka MahmutAbi sad_eva LucaCelNexo boo Kurochocho Stjaarnaa Winter_in_Fanta Shinso vawchiikss Radz Glis whatsupkellz Novantico CaptainSavaged sleepykitten FallenLeaves Piachan yugaibi Lauritonas ToastyBlizz Bansheeoftheforest

Because the list is quite long, let me know if I accidentally missed your name ^^. We’re truly grateful for all your help, and we’re sorry that our workflow isn’t fully optimized yet to make the translation process easier for you.

Since this was a community effort by fellow Cats and Seek players, we hope you’ll be understanding if you come across small translation hiccups. But if you notice a major issue, feel free to DM me!

Cats and Seek: Tokyo marks the end of our Japan trilogy.

We’re incredibly grateful we were able to complete it. This whole series is a love letter to our first-ever trip to Japan in 2019. It’s been 6 years, but it still feels like yesterday: enjoying takoyaki in Osaka, exploring Kyoto’s temples, and gazing at the bright LED lights of Tokyo. Fun fact: the cities we visited are in the exact same order as the game releases: Osaka, Kyoto, then Tokyo!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2672090/Cats_and_Seek_Osaka/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2845320/Cats_and_Seek_Kyoto/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2925320/Cats_and_Seek_Tokyo/

We hope these games sparks some nostalgia if you’ve been to Japan before, and if you haven’t, we truly hope you’ll get the chance to go someday.

And to everyone in Japan, thank you so much for your warmth and kindness during our time there. We really hope we can visit you again soon! ❤️

So, what’s next for the Cats and Seek series?

We’re not stopping! Estu already has a new idea for the next game, and we’ll be sharing more soon. If you have a theme you’d love to see in a future Cats and Seek game, feel free to drop your idea in the comments :D you might just inspire us!

If you run into any bugs or issues, please report them in the forum here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2925320/discussions/0/597399045152003671/

We’ll do our best to fix them as soon as possible!

That’s all from us for now. Thank you again for all the support, we hope you have a relaxing and cozy time with Cats and Seek: Tokyo. Happy cat-hunting!

With love ❤️,

UB & Estu

P.S. Don’t forget to wishlist our upcoming games too, it really helps a lot! Thank you!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3426090/Cats_Around_Us_Black_Cat/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3690390/Pictective/