27 April 2025 Build 18254837
Update notes via Steam Community

Added Unity Cloud Bug Reporter!
We have integrated Unity Cloud Diagnostics into the game!
From now on, if you encounter any crashes, errors, or bugs, you will be able to report them directly through the in-game bug reporting tool.
This will help us identify and fix issues faster, making the game more stable and enjoyable for everyone.
Thank you for your support!

