Build # 0.0.5
-
Added "a candidate is waiting in line, ring the bell when you're ready" to Advisor Dialog
-
Fixed where Popup will show when accepting quest without assigned employee.
-
Fixed Enemies portrait not working
-
Fixed where Quest Button not working and Quest UI dissapeared when you select a unit in the Quest UI and close the Employee selection
-
Added a popup when no quest was selected during the end turn.
-
Fixed User could not proceed to battle without selecting a quest.
-
Reduced Fungoid defense and increase attack power
-
FPS display enabled
-
Version number display enabled
Changed files in this update