Build # 0.0.5

Added "a candidate is waiting in line, ring the bell when you're ready" to Advisor Dialog

Fixed where Popup will show when accepting quest without assigned employee.

Fixed Enemies portrait not working

Fixed where Quest Button not working and Quest UI dissapeared when you select a unit in the Quest UI and close the Employee selection

Added a popup when no quest was selected during the end turn.

Fixed User could not proceed to battle without selecting a quest.

Reduced Fungoid defense and increase attack power

FPS display enabled