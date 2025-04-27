 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18254673 Edited 27 April 2025 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Build # 0.0.5

  • Added "a candidate is waiting in line, ring the bell when you're ready" to Advisor Dialog

  • Fixed where Popup will show when accepting quest without assigned employee.

  • Fixed Enemies portrait not working

  • Fixed where Quest Button not working and Quest UI dissapeared when you select a unit in the Quest UI and close the Employee selection

  • Added a popup when no quest was selected during the end turn.

  • Fixed User could not proceed to battle without selecting a quest.

  • Reduced Fungoid defense and increase attack power

  • FPS display enabled

  • Version number display enabled

