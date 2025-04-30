 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 April 2025 Build 18254496 Edited 30 April 2025 – 05:32:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The menu will not hide when pressing H right now, but there should be no crashes now. Sorry guys! Not sure why this happened in the final release but not on my machine while playing.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3652661
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3652662
  • Loading history…
Depot 3652663
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link