Friends, I'm happy to announce a new update for Red October!

I've added translation in German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Now players from all over the world can enjoy the story in their native language. This is a big step to make the game more accessible, and I thank you for your support. Dive into Oktyabrsk-21 with new comfort and share your impressions in the reviews!