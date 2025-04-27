🔪 Combat ⚙️ HUD Upgrades 🔧 Balance Tweaks

Added a small animation on the HUD when grabbing a knife bonus 🗡️✨

Knife bonus payout slightly reduced. Still deadly, just a bit less rich. 🗡️

Sawblade price increased 🔥 You gotta earn your carnage now!

Sawblade HUD is FINALLY available. Instantly see when you can slice and dice (and you're already smiling, admit it). ⚙️🩸

Turret HUD finally here. Your reign of fire just got a HUD-grade 🔫🏰

Turret ammo is now visible directly on the turret. No more "Oops, only one bullet left" excuses. 🛡️

Zombiemachia Corporation has provided you with all the tools. We even made them flashy. Now attack, slice, and dominate—or get devoured.