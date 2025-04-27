- Implemented game modes: Original and Loot. With separate characters and stash.
- New, more comprehensive minimap system. The location and names of players, NPCs, areas, access points, and portals are displayed.
- More intuitive menu. Players are now presented with more straightforward options, especially when opening the game for the first time.
- Fixed menu sounds.
Version 0.804
