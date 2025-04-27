 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18254423 Edited 27 April 2025 – 07:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Implemented game modes: Original and Loot. With separate characters and stash.
  • New, more comprehensive minimap system. The location and names of players, NPCs, areas, access points, and portals are displayed.
  • More intuitive menu. Players are now presented with more straightforward options, especially when opening the game for the first time.
  • Fixed menu sounds.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2661491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link