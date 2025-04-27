 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18254348 Edited 27 April 2025 – 10:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Battle Xp Potion duration
  • Fixed issue on reload when used potion
  • Fixed issue open map on Tutorial Quest
  • Fixed visual bug on return damage stat
  • Fixed visual bug decrease armor on penalization map for low level
  • Fixed message on change peaceful zone Zorthalos boss

