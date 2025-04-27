-
When aiming with controller and holding RB (combo) to adjust aim height, the aiming lock-on will be more "sticky" to avoid accidentally losing the target.
Moved the workbench in Continental Rangers camp so that it can be accessed right away instead of having to wait until their armory is unlocked.
You can now kill ravens with throwing knife and explosives.
When talking to Stefan, he will not give player the quest until later when player is more "ready" for it, to avoid confusing and overwhelming the player.
Fixed some doors that ghouls can clip through.
The "Hercules" skill perk will now allow throwing knives to be thrown farther
Fixed the colliders of some thrown items so that they won't clip through the ground
Fixed an issue with Mortes not placed correctly in the player house display case
Update 1.94 Patch Notes
