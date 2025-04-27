 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18254301 Edited 27 April 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • When aiming with controller and holding RB (combo) to adjust aim height, the aiming lock-on will be more "sticky" to avoid accidentally losing the target.

  • Moved the workbench in Continental Rangers camp so that it can be accessed right away instead of having to wait until their armory is unlocked.

  • You can now kill ravens with throwing knife and explosives.

  • When talking to Stefan, he will not give player the quest until later when player is more "ready" for it, to avoid confusing and overwhelming the player.

  • Fixed some doors that ghouls can clip through.

  • The "Hercules" skill perk will now allow throwing knives to be thrown farther

  • Fixed the colliders of some thrown items so that they won't clip through the ground

  • Fixed an issue with Mortes not placed correctly in the player house display case

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
