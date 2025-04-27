-
Added a Quit button to the Title screen to allow exiting the game.
Changed the Pause screen so that pressing the ESC key or the Gamepad’s FaceButtonTop returns to the Title screen.
Reduced the processing load of Course401.
Fixed several minor bugs.
Ver.1.01 Patch Notes
