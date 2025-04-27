 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18254294 Edited 27 April 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a Quit button to the Title screen to allow exiting the game.

  • Changed the Pause screen so that pressing the ESC key or the Gamepad’s FaceButtonTop returns to the Title screen.

  • Reduced the processing load of Course401.

  • Fixed several minor bugs.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2789141
