27 April 2025 Build 18254282 Edited 27 April 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixed an issue where gun modifications would sometimes fail.
Fixed an issue where the Cosmic Merchant's high-level funds would not increase.
Fixed an interaction issue with blue crates in the backpack.

