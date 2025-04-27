Fixed an issue where gun modifications would sometimes fail.
Fixed an issue where the Cosmic Merchant's high-level funds would not increase.
Fixed an interaction issue with blue crates in the backpack.
April 27 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed an issue where gun modifications would sometimes fail.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update