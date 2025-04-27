- (Hopefully) Fixed Timers getting Stuck
- Added a Button to turn on and off the Eco Mode if you want to keep the rendering active while the Game is not focused
- Added a Button to sync your old Save Game which contains your last monthly Drop Info, Banana Click Count and other small things. Only use if there seem to be Bugs or missing Data since this is already done automaticly.
Some Quality of Life:
- Pressing R on the Keyboard will Restart your Game without you having to close it.
- Pressing F will display your FPS, pressing it again will disable it
- Pressing H will disable all FPS Caps and run at full power. (This will be resetted as soon as you reload the game or go into the settings menu)
Changed files in this update