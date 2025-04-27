 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18254255 Edited 27 April 2025 – 06:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Really sorry about this one. I was testing a fix for another big and forgot to turn the upside down flag off... I will make sure nothing like this happens again.

  • Also, working on improving the Grimoire-less run.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1876851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link