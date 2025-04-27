Really sorry about this one. I was testing a fix for another big and forgot to turn the upside down flag off... I will make sure nothing like this happens again.
- Also, working on improving the Grimoire-less run.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Really sorry about this one. I was testing a fix for another big and forgot to turn the upside down flag off... I will make sure nothing like this happens again.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update