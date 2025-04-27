Dude I thought you were dead! I thought the game was dead! Where did you come from?
- I'm not dead, I'm just old and grumpy and burnt out by capitalism. Same as you, same as everybody else
- Vecter is not dead, it just needed some bug fixes and some cleaning. I went in and sorted some stuff out and it should work better. If it doesn't leave a comment or a review or something and I'll look at it if I have time.
But to be honest a big motivator was seeing this:
Which felt good. Followed by this:
Which felt bad. And I don't like feeling bad, which is probably what these people felt when they tried to play the game, and that sucked. So I did a:
And now hopefully things are better. At least they seem to be better from my testing.
How, I also made a Mac version of it. These days I own a Mac as my main computer so since I was doing that might as well make it for Mac OS as well. I have to say it's become a lot easier to make things cross-platform since 2020 when Vecter came out.
Anyway here's a change log of what's in 1.4 (Technically this is 1.4.0.1)
- Mac OS Version so now people on a mac can play it too
- Fixed crash / freeze of game that would happen every time you'd finish a run
- Fixed ocasional crash / freeze of game when trying to exit the game
- Upgraded the game engine to the latest version of unity (6.1.0) to improve compatibility with newer hardware
- Rewrote how the game communicates with steam leaderboards to improve performance and reliability
I don't promise to make any future updates. I might, I might not, IDK life's complicated but at least it's playable right now as far as I can tell.
If there are any new / further issues LMK through a comment on here or a review or something and who knows, it might get fixed in the next two years lol.
Changed files in this update