 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Major 27 April 2025 Build 18254239 Edited 27 April 2025 – 07:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dude I thought you were dead! I thought the game was dead! Where did you come from?

  • I'm not dead, I'm just old and grumpy and burnt out by capitalism. Same as you, same as everybody else
  • Vecter is not dead, it just needed some bug fixes and some cleaning. I went in and sorted some stuff out and it should work better. If it doesn't leave a comment or a review or something and I'll look at it if I have time.

But to be honest a big motivator was seeing this:

Which felt good. Followed by this:

Which felt bad. And I don't like feeling bad, which is probably what these people felt when they tried to play the game, and that sucked. So I did a:

And now hopefully things are better. At least they seem to be better from my testing.

How, I also made a Mac version of it. These days I own a Mac as my main computer so since I was doing that might as well make it for Mac OS as well. I have to say it's become a lot easier to make things cross-platform since 2020 when Vecter came out.

Anyway here's a change log of what's in 1.4 (Technically this is 1.4.0.1)

  • Mac OS Version so now people on a mac can play it too
  • Fixed crash / freeze of game that would happen every time you'd finish a run
  • Fixed ocasional crash / freeze of game when trying to exit the game
  • Upgraded the game engine to the latest version of unity (6.1.0) to improve compatibility with newer hardware
  • Rewrote how the game communicates with steam leaderboards to improve performance and reliability

I don't promise to make any future updates. I might, I might not, IDK life's complicated but at least it's playable right now as far as I can tell.

If there are any new / further issues LMK through a comment on here or a review or something and who knows, it might get fixed in the next two years lol.

Changed files in this update

Windows Vecter Content Depot 1175141
  • Loading history…
Linux Vecter Linux Depot 1175142
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1175143
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link