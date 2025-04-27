Dude I thought you were dead! I thought the game was dead! Where did you come from?

I'm not dead, I'm just old and grumpy and burnt out by capitalism. Same as you, same as everybody else

Vecter is not dead, it just needed some bug fixes and some cleaning. I went in and sorted some stuff out and it should work better. If it doesn't leave a comment or a review or something and I'll look at it if I have time.

But to be honest a big motivator was seeing this:

Which felt good. Followed by this:

Which felt bad. And I don't like feeling bad, which is probably what these people felt when they tried to play the game, and that sucked. So I did a:

And now hopefully things are better. At least they seem to be better from my testing.

How, I also made a Mac version of it. These days I own a Mac as my main computer so since I was doing that might as well make it for Mac OS as well. I have to say it's become a lot easier to make things cross-platform since 2020 when Vecter came out.

Anyway here's a change log of what's in 1.4 (Technically this is 1.4.0.1)

Mac OS Version so now people on a mac can play it too

Fixed crash / freeze of game that would happen every time you'd finish a run

Fixed ocasional crash / freeze of game when trying to exit the game

Upgraded the game engine to the latest version of unity (6.1.0) to improve compatibility with newer hardware

Rewrote how the game communicates with steam leaderboards to improve performance and reliability

I don't promise to make any future updates. I might, I might not, IDK life's complicated but at least it's playable right now as far as I can tell.

If there are any new / further issues LMK through a comment on here or a review or something and who knows, it might get fixed in the next two years lol.