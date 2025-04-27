Hi everyone!

We're still working nonstop to bring you the best game we can!

With this new update, we've started to finally add in more content, and we're starting with skins! This is only part 1, and we will be adding more soon as well as music to the Skin Shop.

Tomorrow, however, will have the main focus be on the optimization and graphics settings. This is one of the last big areas to cover, and we appreciate everyone's patience.

Please, let us know if you have any issues! I had one thing I had to patch up tonight, and it's got me a little nervous but I haven't had any reported issues. Drop the Discord if anything is awry!

DLC : Supporters Pack

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3680990/Lumberjacked__Supporters_Pack/?beta=0

We also released a DLC that is purely aesthetic, it adds in a unique arm and coin skin, and rewards you with 500 Amber Drops as well.

To obtain it, once you load in just head to your bed and there will be a gift sitting on top.

Again, let us know if you have any issues with obtaining the DLC!

We'll see you again very soon, thanks so much for all of the support and patience while we work to bring you all the best experience we can.