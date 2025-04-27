 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18254218
New Features:
-Added prompt indicators for blessings that have not been unlocked in the Compendium, within the Blessing Selection interface.

Fixes:
-Fixed the issue where the attribute bonuses from the "Sprig of the World Tree" treasure were not correctly displayed on the character panel.
-Fixed the problem where the damage taken by characters was not properly shown on the settlement interface.
-Fixed the abnormal behavior of treasure events.
-Fixed the issue where the text display on the BOSS Challenge interface in the Endless Mode was incomplete.

