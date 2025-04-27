-
Fix Thorns and King Gruvak's projectiles that disappeared after the last patch
-
Venom and Focus mod can be equipped in engines and cores again
-
Buff Aetherbane damage 1% -> 2% per destroyed enemy
-
Significantly reduce King Gruvak's Hullbreaker damage
Version 0.3.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3498391
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3498392
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3498393
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update