 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
27 April 2025 Build 18254152 Edited 27 April 2025 – 06:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fix Thorns and King Gruvak's projectiles that disappeared after the last patch

  • Venom and Focus mod can be equipped in engines and cores again

  • Buff Aetherbane damage 1% -> 2% per destroyed enemy

  • Significantly reduce King Gruvak's Hullbreaker damage

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3498391
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3498392
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3498393
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link