I forgot what was the last version for the game, so we can just call this one 0.0.22.
What's new in this build compared to the old one:
- refactored entire codebase
- hopefully fixed 90% of issues with Steam Leaderboard
- updated player jump - should feel better
- updated levels - some levels had to be adapted to new player jump
- had to clear leaderboard to help with testing and to accommodate for new maps
- disabled AI control mode - will come back after core game is stable
Changed files in this update