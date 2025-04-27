 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18254148 Edited 27 April 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
I forgot what was the last version for the game, so we can just call this one 0.0.22.

What's new in this build compared to the old one:

  • refactored entire codebase
  • hopefully fixed 90% of issues with Steam Leaderboard
  • updated player jump - should feel better
  • updated levels - some levels had to be adapted to new player jump
  • had to clear leaderboard to help with testing and to accommodate for new maps
  • disabled AI control mode - will come back after core game is stable

