Major 27 April 2025 Build 18254002 Edited 27 April 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes / New content: Update - Shenaniganza Spleef update

  • seekers and hiders now share the same speed to better balance the game and allow for more strategic gaming
  • Fixed ToggleAutoSprint not working bug.
  • Fixed text appearing underneath ability UI.
  • Fixed a weird glitch where players couldn't move and were both hider and seeker at the same time.
  • prevented team changes occurring from deaths in the lobby map.
  • Fixed bug that crashed all clients games when the host went to the main menu.
  • Fixed walkspeed becoming permanently set as runspeed bug (can now do both walking and running again).
  • Fixed infinite flight bug.
  • Fixed Climbing walls bug.
  • Fixed UI overlap when a player died.
  • Fixed Physics allowing projectiles to go through objects.
  • Fixed DLC bug where players would get 200 coins every time the game was launched (sorry).
  • Fixed a game freeze and crash when a player would go to the main menu.

Content:

-added sams skins dlc pack.
-added spleef gamemode.
-added night time maps.
-added 3rd person perspective.
-added codes system and free codes to find ingame for skins and coins!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2615772
