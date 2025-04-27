Bug fixes / New content: Update - Shenaniganza Spleef update
- seekers and hiders now share the same speed to better balance the game and allow for more strategic gaming
- Fixed ToggleAutoSprint not working bug.
- Fixed text appearing underneath ability UI.
- Fixed a weird glitch where players couldn't move and were both hider and seeker at the same time.
- prevented team changes occurring from deaths in the lobby map.
- Fixed bug that crashed all clients games when the host went to the main menu.
- Fixed walkspeed becoming permanently set as runspeed bug (can now do both walking and running again).
- Fixed infinite flight bug.
- Fixed Climbing walls bug.
- Fixed UI overlap when a player died.
- Fixed Physics allowing projectiles to go through objects.
- Fixed DLC bug where players would get 200 coins every time the game was launched (sorry).
- Fixed a game freeze and crash when a player would go to the main menu.
Content:
-added sams skins dlc pack.
-added spleef gamemode.
-added night time maps.
-added 3rd person perspective.
-added codes system and free codes to find ingame for skins and coins!
