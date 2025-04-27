 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18253985
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:
-Fixed issue with client players turning in quest items.
-Fixed issue with medical boxes quest
-Fixed adjusted shotgun unlock requirements

Added:
Player overhead level display

