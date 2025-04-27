 Skip to content

27 April 2025 Build 18253802 Edited 27 April 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game was just updated with version 0.22.3

  • Fixed an issue that should prevent black screen after cutscenes for remote players in coop

  • Fixed few small bugs and issues

