- Added medals for 100, 500 and 1000 games played
- There’s now 4 randomly chosen backgrounds
- Rework of mine enemies, they now explode if you get in their detection radius.
- Missiles from the Missile barrage are now slightly bigger, damage has been increased by 50% and the animation of their explosion has been changed.
- Purple weapon can now be shot when jumping
- Change the color of the missiles from the green drones to avoid confusion with the player’s own missiles.
- The leaderboard now has a “Main Leaderboard” with all players, and a “Friends Leaderboard” that only shows the score of your steam friends.
- Added an “Invite Friends” button in the Friends Leaderboard page so that you can now invite absolutely every single friend you have, no exception.
- The cursor for menu has been changed
- The size of the in-game cursor is now the same across all resolution.
- Fix a bug where visible objects were considered outside the viewport for player with window’s resolution below 1920*1080
- Fixed a bug where landing on a bonus would not get you the bonus
- The strength of the repulsive force applied to the player’s projectiles by repulsor enemies was function of the player’s fps, making it easier for low fps player. Force is now independent of fps.
Update v0.5.6.5
Update notes via Steam Community
